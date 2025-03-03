Darius Slay's time with the Super Bowl champions is at its end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing the veteran cornerback.

Should the release get a post-June 1 designation, it will save the team $4.3 million against the cap.

Slay, 34, spent the past five seasons with the Eagles after playing the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Lions.

He appeared in 14 games last season, recording 49 tackles and a fumble recovery. It was the first season of his career since his rookie campaign in which he didn't record an interception.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Slay has recorded 619 tackles and 28 picks, including three for touchdowns, in 177 career games.

A native of Brunswick, GA, Slay was originally taken with the 36th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.