The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million extension, according to multiple reports.

Benford, 24, appeared in 15 games last season recording 50 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back is entering his fourth season in the NFL and has 110 tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and a sack.

Benford joins a growing list of homegrown talents signed to contract extensions this off-season in Buffalo, including MVP quarterback Josh Allen (six years, $330 million), wide receiver Khalil Shakir (four years, $53 million), linebacker Terrel Bernard (four years, $42 million) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (four years, $80 million).

