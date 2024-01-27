Report: Bears hire Bills' Washington as DC
The Chicago Bears have hired Buffalo Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington as their new defensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Washington, 54, joined the Bills in 2020 as the team's defensive line coach.
After serving as the senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach in 2022, Washington was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach.
Previously, the Louisiana native was the defensive line coach (2011-17) and defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers (2018-19).