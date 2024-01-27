The Chicago Bears have hired Buffalo Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington as their new defensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Bears hired Eric Washington as their defensive coordinator, per source. pic.twitter.com/j1C9glprN5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2024

Washington, 54, joined the Bills in 2020 as the team's defensive line coach.

After serving as the senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach in 2022, Washington was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach.

Previously, the Louisiana native was the defensive line coach (2011-17) and defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers (2018-19).