The Dallas Cowboys have added to a thin interior defensive line by agreeing with free agent defensive tackle Solomon Thomas on a two-year contract worth up to $8 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Thomas, who spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets, is the first defensive player among external free agents picked up by Dallas. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be signed until Wednesday, the start of the league year.

The Cowboys kept one of their free agents in defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, signing the 2021 third-round pick to an $80 million, four-year contract. Nose tackle Mazi Smith is Dallas' only other interior defensive lineman with NFL experience.

The 29-year-old Thomas was the third overall pick by San Francisco in the 2017 draft. He spent four seasons with the 49ers and one with the Las Vegas Raiders before signing with the Jets as a free agent.

Thomas went to high school in the Dallas area and will be reunited with former Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff. Thomas missed just one game in his time with the Jets and had a total of 8 1/2 sacks over the past two seasons.

