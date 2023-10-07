The Indianapolis Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor have agreed on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal makes Taylor one of the highest-paid running backs in the league and the first RB to sign a deal worth more than $10 million per year since the Cleveland Browns gave Nick Chubb a three-year, $36 million contract in 2021.

“If somebody wasn’t committed, they wouldn’t be here. Right now, I’m here and my No. 1 goal is really to attack this first practice," Taylor said in his first public comments since June. "It’s been over 290 days, I believe. When you’re not doing what you love, you’re going to notice it, so my main goal has been to attack this first day."

The deal comes following Taylor's offseason trade request.

Taylor spent the first four games of the season on injured reserve as he continued to recover from offseason ankle surgery. He was removed from the physically unable to perform list Saturday and will likely make his season debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Taylor played in 11 games last season, rushing for 861 yards and four touchdowns.

The 24-year-old was an All-Pro in 2021, when he led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and added 18 rushing touchdowns.