The Minnesota Vikings and T.J. Hockenson have agreed on a four-year, $68.5 million contract extension that makes the NFL's highest paid tight end, according to multiple reports.

The contract carries a $17.125 million annual average with a $42.5 million guarantee, both are the highest for a tight end in NFL history.

Compensation update: TJ Hockenson is signing a four-year, $68.5 million contract extension that resets the tight end market, source tells ESPN. The $17.125 million annual average and $42 .5 million guarantee are the highest for a tight end in NFL history. https://t.co/v33TTeeS4D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

Hockenson, 26, was acquired by the Vikings via trade from the Detroit Lions last season. In 10 games with the Vikings, Hockenson caught 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns. He totalled 86 receptions for 914 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games with the Vikes and Lions last season.

The Iowa product was selected eighth overall by the Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has registered 2,587 yards and 18 touchdowns in 57 career games. Hockenson is a two-time Pro Bowler (2020, 2023).