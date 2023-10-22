Bill Belichick signed a multi-year contract extension during the off-season to stay on as the head coach of the New England Patriots, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLGameDay: This past offseason, #Patriots coach Bill Belichick quietly agreed to a lucrative multi-year new contract, sources say. That, at least, adds some context to the discussions about the greatest coach in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/ZPjRxzMVzJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2023

The exact terms of the contract have not been made clear at this point.

With New England (1-5) off to their worst start to a season under Belichick, rumours have been circulating that the coach of 24 years should be fired.

"I think [Patriots owner] Robert Kraft is the one that has to start to consider 'is it time to move on,'" said former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi after their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

However, with the report that Belichick signed a long-term deal to stay with the team, that no longer seems to be an option.

Belichick trails only Hall-of-Famer Don Shula for the most head coaching wins in NFL history. He needs 18 more to catch the long-time Miami Dolphins leader.

In 29 years as a head coach in the NFL, Belichick has amassed a record of 299-157. He has won an NFL record six Super Bowl titles, and an NFL record nine AFC Championships.