The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. He will be formally introduced at a press conference next week.

The news comes one day after the team mutually parted ways with Bill Belichick after 24 years.

It’s a new era in New England: the Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach and he will be formally introduced at a press conference next week, a source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SeHKoAonrP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024

Mayo, 37, becomes the youngest head coach in the NFL.

The Patriots were able to forego the standard practice and hire Mayo immediately due to a succession clause written into his contract extension that was signed last offseason.

Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2019 as inside linebackers coach. He spent his entire eight-year playing career with New England, winning Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Mayo was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008 and a First-Team All-Pro in 2010. He was also a two-time Pro-Bowler.

More to come.