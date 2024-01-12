Report: Patriots hire Mayo as new head coach
The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. He will be formally introduced at a press conference next week.
The news comes one day after the team mutually parted ways with Bill Belichick after 24 years.
Mayo, 37, becomes the youngest head coach in the NFL.
The Patriots were able to forego the standard practice and hire Mayo immediately due to a succession clause written into his contract extension that was signed last offseason.
Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2019 as inside linebackers coach. He spent his entire eight-year playing career with New England, winning Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Mayo was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008 and a First-Team All-Pro in 2010. He was also a two-time Pro-Bowler.
More to come.