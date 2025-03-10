The New England Patriots made a big splash on Monday, signing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the deal will net Williams $26 million per season.

Williams, 25, played all 17 games with the Eagles last season recording five sacks, 10 QB hits, and 24 combined tackles. He was dominant in the Eagles Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs, recording a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

The Patriots opened free agency with a frenzy of signings, also signing cornerback Carlton Davis to a three-year, $60 million deal with $34.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 28-year-old spent last season with the Detroit Lions, where he recorded 56 combined tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass defences.

Linebacker Robert Spillane will also be signing with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 29-year-old had 158 combined tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last season.

New England also agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $28.5 million, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

More to come.