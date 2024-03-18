Report: Saints signing former Commanders' top pick Young
Chase Young - The Canadian Press
The New Orleans Saints are signing former Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers DE Chase Young to a one-year deal worth $13 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The contract is fully guaranteed.
Young, 24, was selected second overall by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was traded to the 49ers midway through the season a year ago, and totaled 7.5 sacks and 25 tackles in 16 games split between Washington and San Francisco.
In 43 career NFL games, the Upper Marlboro, MD native has 67 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He was named 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with Washington.