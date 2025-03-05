The Philadelphia Eagles have made another big deal to keep their Super Bowl-winning roster intact, signing linebacker Zach Baun to a three-year, $51 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Baun flourished in his first season in Philadelphia, being named to his first Pro Bowl and named First-Team All-Pro for the only time in his career.

He totaled 151 combined tackles with three-and-a-half sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 11 tackles for loss.

More to come.