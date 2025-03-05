The Philadelphia Eagles have made another big deal to keep their Super Bowl-winning roster intact, signing linebacker Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Baun flourished in his first season in Philadelphia, being named to his first Pro Bowl and named First-Team All-Pro for the only time in his career.

He totaled 151 combined tackles with three-and-a-half sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 11 tackles for loss.

The move follows the announcement on Tuesday that star running back Saquon Barkley was re-signed to a two-year deal that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Baun, 28, was a relative unknown joining the Eagles last off-season after spending the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

He made just 14 starts over those four seasons and tallied 88 combined tackles, primarily playing special teams snaps for the Saints.

Vic Fangio gave Baun a more prominent role with the Eagles, and it's safe to say he surpassed expectations. He was a leading factor in the Eagles' defensive dominance that saw the team finish second in points allowed and first in yards allowed as a unit this past season.

In the Super Bowl, he intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass and made seven combined tackles.