Safety Camryn Bynum has agreed on a four-year, $60 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday.

Bynum started 54 games in four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He had eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and averaged 89 tackles per season.

