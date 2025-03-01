The San Francisco 49ers have traded star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Samuel had previously requested a trade out of San Francisco earlier in the offseason.

The 29-year-old pass-catcher had spent the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers after they selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

Samuel recorded 334 receptions for 4,972 yards and 20 touchdowns in his time with San Francisco, helping the team to two Super Bowl appearances in 2019 and 2024.

He is a one-time All-Pro and one-time Pro Bowler, and will now help form a formidable offence run by reigning Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels.

More to come.