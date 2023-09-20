A pair of rookie quarterbacks are in danger of missing Week 3 due to injury.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson also did not practice Wednesday and remains in concussion protocol after leaving last Sunday's 31-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Young played the entirety of Monday's game against the New Orleans Saints but had his ankle checked out after the game. Through his first two NFL starts, the No. 1 overall pick has completed 59 peer cent of his passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Andy Dalton will start against the Seattle Seahawks if Young is unable to suit up come Sunday.

"This is why you bring someone like Andy. Our goal is win championships," Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. "If he plays we believe he gives us a very good chance to win."

Frank Reich said on Young "we will see how he is tomorrow." He does not know Young's status for Sunday's game. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) September 20, 2023

Richardson left last Sunday's win before the end of the first quarter. In parts of two games, the No. 4 overall pick has passed for 279 yards and one touchdown, adding 75 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

If Richardson is unable to start, veteran Gardner Minshew will get the nod for the Colts against the Baltimore Ravens.