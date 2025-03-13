NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed cornerback Isaac Yiadom, tight end Jack Stoll and offensive lineman Will Clapp to free agent contracts, the club announced Thursday.

Yiadom, who played for San Francisco last season, now returns to the club where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons. His new contract spans three years.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Yiadom played 17 games for the 49ers last season, when he made a career-high 44 tackles to go with an interception, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Yiadom also played special teams, making two tackles and recovering a fumbled punt.

The 2018 third-round draft choice out of Boston College has played in 87 games with 28 starts for Denver (2018-19), the New York Giants (2020), the Green Bay Packers (2021), the Houston Texans (2022), New Orleans and San Francisco.

His career totals include 182 tackles, half a sack, three interceptions, 32 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 25 special teams stops and one fumble recovery on punt coverage.

Stoll, who spent last season with Philadelphia and Miami, signed a one-year contract with New Orleans.

The 6-4, 247-pound Stoll is a four-year NFL veteran who was began his pro career with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska.

In 61 regular-season games for the Eagles and Dolphins, Stoll has caught 22 passes for 193 yards and made seven special teams tackles. He also played in five postseason games for Philadelphia but was released by the Eagles last season before their Super Bowl run.

The 6-5, 314-pound Clapp — a New Orleans native and former LSU player — returns to the team that drafted him in the seventh round in 2018.

Clapp has appeared in 66 regular-season games with 22 starts at both guard positions, center or as a sixth offensive lineman for the Saints, Los Angeles Chargers (2022-23) and Buffalo Bills (2024). He has also played in four postseason games.

Clapp was a reserve lineman for the Bills last season and appeared in both of Buffalo's playoff games.

In 2023, Clapp started a career-high 11 games at center with the Chargers.

