John Lynch won't stand in the way of Deebo Samuel's departure from the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, the team's general manager says the team try to grant his trade request.

"He asked for a fresh start and we're going to honour that," Lynch said on Wednesday.

Samuel, 29, asked for a trade last month and was granted permission by the team to seek a move. He appeared in 15 games last season, hauling in 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. Samuel added 136 more yards and another TD on the ground.

The South Carolina product is under contract for 2025 with a $15.825 million cap hit and a dead cap value of just over $31 million. He is set to become a free agent after next season.

A native of Inman, SC, Samuel was originally taken with the 36th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft and has spent the entirety of his six-year career with the Niners. A First-Team All-Pro in 2021, Samuel has 334 career catches on 510 targets with 4,792 yards receiving and 22 TDs in 81 games.