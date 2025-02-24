The San Francisco 49ers announced the re-signing of offensive lineman Ben Bartch to a one-year deal.

Bartch, 26, rejoined the team this past August after spending the second half of the 2023 campaign with the team, signed off of the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice roster.

In 2024, Bartch appeared in three games for the Niners, registering a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus graded Bartch 23rd among 135 guards last season.

A native of Dayton, OR, Bartch was originally taken by the Jags with the 116th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Saint John's (Minnesota).

Bartch has appeared in 49 games across five NFL seasons and played in five playoff games, including a Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.