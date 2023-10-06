Randy Gregory is on his way to the Bay Area.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to acquire the veteran outside linebacker from the Denver Broncos along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Denver is sending Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to San Francisco for a 2024 sixth-round pick. https://t.co/dt25ZPlFQe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 6, 2023

The Broncos had planned to release the 30-year-old Gregory, but never formally did so.

A native of Jacksonville, Gregory was in his second season with the Broncos after having spent the first five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Nebraska product registered nine tackles and one sack in four games for the Broncos this season.

Gregory is in the second year of a five-year, $70 million deal.