Javon Hargrave's time with the San Francisco 49ers is at its end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has informed the veteran defensive tackle he's being released.

Hargrave, 32, was limited to only three games last season, tearing his right triceps in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

A product of South Carolina, Hargrave had two years remaining on a four-year, $84 million deal.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Hargrave has appeared in 130 contests over nine seasons with the Niners, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, who originally selected him with the 89th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The release, which will happen next week on the first day of the league's new year, will come with a $24.86 million dead cap hit in 2025 and a $17.485 million hit in 2026.