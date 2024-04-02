The Saskatchewan Roughriders added wide receiver Chase Claypool to their negotiation list over the weekend, though a move to the CFL is far from imminent, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Lalji notes that Claypool continues to receive NFL interest is expected to sign with a team in the coming weeks. He adds the Roughriders have made no contact with the Canadian receiver or his agent and are not planning to do so in the near future.

Remember, the Lions added Colin Kaepernick to their neg list last season then took him off quickly. These types of moves happen all the time. It’s smart use of a spot & having his rights could be an asset (even to trade). I still think the odds he ever plays in #CFL are very low — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 2, 2024

Selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Claypool is a free agent for the first time in his career this off-season.

The 25-year-old Notre Dame product posted eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in 12 games split between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

Claypool's production has declined significantly since he topped 850 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers. He was traded from Pittsburgh to the Bears in 2022, finishing with 451 yards in 15 games with the two teams.

Amid a feud with the coaching staff, the Bears flipped Claypool to the Dolphins early last season, but he saw limited playing time while battling injuries.