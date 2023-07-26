Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that safety Damar Hamlin will be a full participant at Buffalo Bills training camp.

"Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we’re behind him 100 per cent. We’ll go at his cadence," McDermott said.

The 25-year-old spent nearly 10 days recovering in hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on field in a game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

While he was recovering in the off-season, Hamlin was presented with the 2023 Alan Page Community Award that recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his hometown and team city and the George Halas Award, given annually to the NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

A former Pitt Panther and native of McKees Rocks, Pen., Hamlin was drafted by the Bills with the 212th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hamlin played made 13 starts for the Bills last season, racking up 91 combined tackles and a 1.5 sacks.