Geno Smith's contract runs only through 2025, but Mike Macdonald hopes to have him for longer.

The Seattle Seahawks head coach told local reporters at the NFL Combine that he'd like to see a contract extension for his quarterback wrapped up.

The 37-year-old Macdonald, who led the team to a 10-7 mark in his first season at the helm, acknowledged that a deal could take time.

“I mean, I’d love to announce it right now, that we’re rolling and Geno’s extended, and we can stop getting the question," Macdonald said (via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune). "Like, absolutely, but you’ve got to respect the process, too. And our guys are awesome. The way [general manager] John [Schneider] handles his relationships with the agents...man, it’s a lot of stuff going on."

Schneider told reporters earlier this week that he planned to meet with Smith's representatives while in Indianapolis for the Combine.

Smith, 34, heads into the final year of a three-year, $75 million deal that comes with a $44.5 million cap hit. An extension not only would keep Smith on the team longer, but from a practical perspective, it would also bring down the 2025 cap number.

A native of Miramar, FL, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks last season. He threw for 4,320 yards on 407-for-578 passing with 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The West Virginia product will work under a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach next season with the arrivals of Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko.