Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf returned to action after exiting with a rib injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The 25-year-old hauled in two passes for 34 yards prior to exiting in the first half.

Good news: DK Metcalf is back in the game. https://t.co/AwiKXhV6KN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2023

Metcalf, a five-year pro from Ole Miss and second-rounder of the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft, made three receptions for 47 yards in Week 1.

The Oxford, Miss., native played in 17 games for the Seahawks last season, catching a career-high 90 passes for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns.

A Pro-Bowler in 2020, Metcalf has 311 career receptions for 4,299 yards and 36 touchdowns in 68 games.