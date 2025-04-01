Calais Campbell is headed back to Phoenix.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the six-time Pro Bowl defensive end is returning to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal.

Campbell, 38, spent the first nine of his 17 seasons with the Cardinals, who originally selected him with the 50th overall selection of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Miami.

The Denver native spent last season with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in all 17 games, recording 52 tackles, a forced fumble and 5.0 sacks.

Campbell has also suited up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.

In 261 career games, Campbell has recorded 917 tackles, 18 forced fumbles, three interceptions and 110.5 sacks, putting him 42nd all-time in the category.

Campbell was named the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year.