PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields will likely make his third straight start at quarterback when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Fields will practice with the starters during the early portion of the week while Russell Wilson continues to rehab from a calf injury he aggravated a few days ahead of the season opener earlier this month.

Tomlin said there has been no change in Wilson's status. The nine-time Pro Bowler was limited in practice last week and while Wilson said he believes he is getting closer to a return, the Steelers are planning to have Fields play against the unbeaten Chargers (2-0).

Tomlin declined to answer questions on whether Fields has supplanted Wilson as the full-time starter, saying any discussion was hypothetical because Wilson has been unavailable.

Fields has played mistake-free while helping guide the Steelers to their first 2-0 start since 2020. He has yet to throw an interception and has used his legs to extend plays and convert third downs while developing a quick rapport with wide receiver George Pickens.

“He loves to compete,” Tomlin said of Fields. “He’s got a quiet confidence about him. He doesn’t change in environments. There’s a clarity in his communication and his response to communications that’s really comfortable.”

At one point during Sunday's victory over Denver, Tomlin pulled Fields aside and tasked him with giving a pep talk to an offense that struggled to move the ball in the second half.

“I asked him to do it in his own voice, in his own words,” Tomlin said. “Those are some of the things you ask the quarterback to do. It’s just really good to be in a game circumstance and get an opportunity to work together as coaches and leaders (do).”

While Wilson is likely out, Tomlin said left guard Isaac Seumalo “might be closer” to returning. The veteran has missed Pittsburgh's first two games with a pectoral injury, with Spencer Anderson filling in capably.

The Steelers will bring in officials to monitor practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week to provide some guidance to a team that has been penalized 19 times for 138 yards through two games. Flags wiped out a handful of impactful plays against Denver, including a short touchdown pass from Fields to Pickens.

Second-year right tackle Broderick Jones was called for three penalties during a handful of snaps during his one series of work, the main reason Jones spent the last two-plus quarters watching the game from the sideline.

Rookie Troy Fautanu took the vast majority of snaps at right tackle, which Tomlin said served as confirmation of Fautanu's ability after Fautanu had been “lighting it up” in practice.

“I’m going to give Broderick an opportunity to rebound,” Tomlin said. “He’s a talented young player. I’m sure he suffered some disappointment in terms of Troy starting. It’s a natural thing. But he’s got to move past it.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL