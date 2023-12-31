At the end of a season that at times seemed like a lost cause, the Buffalo Bills will play for a chance to win the AFC East Division at Miami on the final weekend of the NFL regular season.

Hands-up those who saw that coming back when the Bills were 6-6, three games behind the then front-running Dolphins and with losses to the Jets, Patriots and Broncos after a dozen games.

Since then, the Bills haven’t lost, rattling-off wins over Kansas City, Dallas, the LA Chargers and on Sunday, the New England Patriots.

A win against Miami this coming weekend and its five-straight first place finishes in a division once ruled by the Pats and a home playoff game at Highmark Stadium during the second week of January.

Lose and there’s still a scenario where the Bills could miss the playoffs altogether.

The story on Sunday was all about the defence and four first-half New England turnovers, including two interceptions by cornerback Rasul Douglas, one of which went for a pick-six. Buffalo collected 20 points of turnovers, opened the second half with a touchdown drive and then managed to run out the clock before the Patriots could mount a comeback in what finished as a 27-21 win for the Bills.

Buffalo, which got three key players back on defence in safety Micah Hyde, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and defensive end A.J. Epinesa, brought the heat early and often on young Pats quarterback Bailey Zappe, forcing him into mistakes upon which they capitalized.

In what’s become a bit of a pattern for the Bills, the offence — the passing game in particular - did just enough to complement a defensive performance that set the tone for Buffalo.

And despite the Bills putting-up 27 points, this was by no means a banner day for quarterback Josh Allen or the offence.

Allen was good on just 7 of 20 pass attempts before halftime for 46 yards and an interception. He improved that in the second half, including hitting rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid with a 58-yard strike that led to Buffalo’s only touchdown of the final two quarters.

But overall, Allen was not sharp and neither were his receivers who struggled both with drops and being on the same page as their quarterback.

Limitations in Buffalo’s passing game have been evident for four consecutive weeks, problems that have failed to draw more attention because the Bills have won all four games.

Yes, the Bills are running a more balanced offence under Joe Brady, who took over as co-ordinator from Ken Dorsey back on Nov. 13th. So it makes sense that Allen’s passing numbers would be down.

What’s stunning is how far down they’ve come.

Allen, who finished with 169 yards passing against the Pats, has now gone four consecutive games without throwing for 250 yards, something that hadn’t happened since the end of the 2019 season.

Most alarming is the lack of production from receiver Stefon Diggs who had four catches for 26 yards against New England. Diggs has now failed to reach 50 yards receiving in four straight games and six of the Bills past seven.

For a player who began the season with more than 100 yards in five of the Bills first six games, that’s a precipitous drop, one that Allen and others have struggled to explain.

And it’s not as though Diggs isn’t getting chances. Despite being on the sideline for great parts of Buffalo’s opening two drives of the second half, he tied Kincaid for the most targets with seven.

“There are things we need to work on and that’s one of them,” said head coach Sean McDermott, following the game, referring to Diggs’ production of late.

Gabe Davis, traditionally the Bills No. 2 receiver, has struggled for the most part as well, catching two passes for 22 yards against the Pats.

Which begs the question: why can’t the Bills pass the ball like they have for so long become accustomed?

Allen put much of that on himself saying “I just felt off” and then adding “it’s a weird feeling as a quarterback when it’s not spinning the way you want it to.”

It’s a problem the Bills need to rectify soon since they can’t go to Miami or the playoffs counting on a defence to shut teams down or trick young quarterbacks into turnovers.

At its core, the identify of this team is still built on Allen and the Bills throwing the football better than their opponents.

And without that quality, it’s going to be much more challenging to get a win over the Dolphins, or anyone at playoff time.

The ability to win games in other ways is valuable and something the Bills have developed over the course of this season.

And something that will no doubt come into play along the journey if they are to make a deep playoff run.

But getting too far away from what made this team a Super Bowl contender in the first place is a dangerous path and one the Bills need to correct quickly.