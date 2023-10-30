Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

The Detroit Lions were beat up in a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

Tonight, they’re back home in their den, looking to prove that Sunday’s loss was an aberration.

The Lions are a 7.5-point favourite for their prime-time showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Detroit is 28-13 against the spread under Dan Campbell – the best cover record in the NFL dating back to 2021.

Following a 5-1 start, Campbell emerged as the favourite to win the AP NFL Coach of the Year at FanDuel.

Tonight, he’ll get the opportunity to prove he deserves that status in one of the most lopsided matchups on paper for Week 8 in the NFL.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Raiders, Lions look to rebound on Monday Night Football

The Lions have won and covered in each of their past four games as a betting favourite. They’ve also covered each of their past four games coming off a loss.

In order to keep those trends going tonight, Detroit will need to lean heavily on a pair of rookies on offence.

Veteran running back David Montgomery remains sidelined with a rib injury.

#LVvsDET injury report presented by Henry Ford Health. pic.twitter.com/ViCgwHRKY2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 28, 2023

Fellow running back Craig Reynolds is banged up, but is expected to be active tonight.

With Montgomery out and Reynolds dealing with a nagging injury, rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs will be in the spotlight as the lead back again.

Gibbs played 86.7 per cent of the snaps last week. He responded with a career-high 126 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the loss to Baltimore.

Jahmyr Gibbs had a career day in Week 7.



Breaking down his Week 8 outlook with ⁦@MikeClayNFL⁩ and ⁦@DanielDopp⁩. pic.twitter.com/w1VbU1cBSy — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2023

For perspective, the Ravens defence ranks fifth in average rush EPA allowed this season. The Raiders defence ranks 31st in average rush EPA allowed.

Coming off the best performance of his career, it won’t be a surprise if Detroit leans heavily on Gibbs as the primary focus of their game plan tonight.

Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown has set career highs in receptions in each of the last two weeks. But he was a late addition to the Lions injury report due to an illness, and he’s officially questionable to play.

Lions have added WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to their injury report as questionable for Monday night vs the Raiders due to an illness. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

If St. Brown cannot play it will open the door for Josh Reynolds and Jamison Williams to get more opportunities tonight.

It could also mean more opportunities for rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who had six catches for 52 yards on seven targets in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.

On the other side of the football, Jimmy Garoppolo is set to return for Las Vegas tonight.

While that’s great news for fantasy football managers that have Davante Adams, Jacobi Meyers or Michael Mayer on their rosters, it could be a tough matchup for Jimmy G against a defence that ranks seventh in the NFL in terms of pressure rate.

Considering Garoppolo could take some hits again tonight, it’s hard to trust that he will be able to start and finish the game.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Raiders held a team meeting Thursday with coach Josh McDaniels where players voiced their frustrations over the team, per @TomPelissero



Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby were among the guys to speak at the meeting, which was viewed as a positive… pic.twitter.com/gDYh7JnC8t — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 29, 2023

Even with a healthy Garoppolo, I’m not rushing to invest in the skill position players for Las Vegas tonight. Instead, I’m targeting a pair of Lions with my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

I’ve locked in a Same Game Parlay with Gibbs 40 or more rushing yards and Reynolds 25 or more receiving yards at -124 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

In two starts this season, Gibbs has averaged 74.0 rushing yards per game. His over/under for tonight’s game is up to 71.5 rushing yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs in two games as the starter:



• 32% Opportunity Share

• 15% Target Share

• 62% Rushing Share

• 68% Route Participation

• 15.3 Expected Fantasy Points 🔥



Gibbs has been an RB1 in Usage without David Montgomery in the lineup

pic.twitter.com/LtXtqhF9Qf — Marvin Elequin (@FF_MarvinE) October 24, 2023

I feel confident taking him to get 40 or more rushing yards as the first leg of the Same Game Parlay.

As for Reynolds, he’s recorded 40 or more receiving yards in each of his first six games of the season. He’s also been targeted three or more times in every game.

Josh Reynolds: highest passer rating when targeted in the NFL this season - 149.0



(minimum 10 targets) pic.twitter.com/z8GBQdT2dV — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) October 25, 2023

While I expect three targets for Reynolds as a floor, we could see his target share rise if St. Brown is limited or out due to illness.

I’ll take a Same Game Parlay with Gibbs 40 or more rushing yards and Reynolds 25 or more receiving yards at -124 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.