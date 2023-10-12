Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

Here come the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs.

In case you missed it, the new Chiefs are starting to look like a bit more like the old Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes is the favourite to win regular-season MVP once again at FanDuel.

Travis Kelce has a new girlfriend, but he’s still delivering at the high level we’ve grown accustomed to see him produce at over the years with 60-plus receiving yards in three straight games.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of new faces in Kansas City, but it’s the long-time head coach Andy Reid who is doing a masterful job of working them into an offence that saw 10 different players catch a pass in Week 5.

Also, it’s impossible to overlook the fact that the Chiefs defence hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in any game this season.

Kansas City has won four in a row following a loss to the Detroit Lions on the opening night of the NFL season.

It would take the biggest upset of the year so far in order to keep the Chiefs from making it five wins in a row against their division rivals on Thursday Night Football.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

While the NFL regular-season MVP race is still relatively wide open through the first five weeks of the season, one quarterback stands alone as the favourite to win that award at FanDuel this morning.

Mahomes is the MVP frontrunner at +350.

He’s one of five quarterbacks with shorter than 10-to-1 odds to win that award.

If recent history is any indication, Mahomes has an excellent opportunity to add to his MVP resume on Thursday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes has never faced the last ranked scoring defense in his career. Never.



He will for the first time tomorrow night against the #broncos. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 11, 2023

The Chiefs have won 15 straight games against the Denver Broncos – tied for the fourth-longest win streak versus a single opponent all-time.

Mahomes is 11-0 straight up all-time versus the Broncos.

That’s tied for the longest win streak by any NFL quarterback versus a single opponent since starts were first tracked as a stat all the way back in 1950.

Kansas City is a 10.5-point favourite for tonight’s clash with Denver.

There’s a very good chance that we’re talking about Mahomes being 12-0 all-time against the Broncos at the end of the night.

Over their last 21 primetime games, the Chiefs are 18-3. In those games, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for:



6,026 yards, 47 TDs and 13 INTs



This includes eight 300-yard games and three 400-yard games.



Kansas City hosts Denver on Thursday night. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 10, 2023

In terms of production, we still haven’t seen a signature performance from Mahomes this season.

His 1,287 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes are both his fewest through five games in his career.

It won’t help that his favourite weapon, Kelce, is dealing with an ankle injury.

It also doesn’t help that the weather could be brutal during tonight’s game. The forecast for tonight is calling for heavy winds and there’s a good chance that we see rain at some point.

Winds are going to be RIPPING for the @Broncos - @Chiefs game at Arrowhead tomorrow night.



30+ mph (maybe 40+?) gusts will mess with the game. #9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/xQomyhP7Bg — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) October 12, 2023

Denver has allowed a league-high 36.2 points per game this season.

The Broncos have allowed the most plays of 10-plus yards and 20-plus yards in the league.

It’s easy to blame Russell Wilson and Sean Payton for the current mess in Denver, but it’s going to be hard to win games when your 32nd-ranked defence is giving up 450.6 yards per game.

A reminder what the Broncos gave up for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton:



• three 1st round picks

• three 2nd round picks

• one 5th round pick

• 5yr, $245M ($165M guaranteed) for Wilson

• 5yr, $100M for Payton



All to be 1-4 this year.



And just 6 wins in their last 22 games. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 8, 2023

Mahomes should be the beneficiary of a very favourable matchup against that Broncos’ defence tonight.

However, with the potential for severe weather to disrupt the game, we could see the Chiefs rely a little more on a ground game that has been very good early on.

That’s the focus for my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Isaiah Pacheco has rushed for 55-plus yards in four straight games.

Some 33.6 per cent of Pacheco’s runs have gone for a first down or a touchdown this season – the highest rate in the NFL through five weeks. Denver has allowed a league-worst 187.6 rushing yards per game.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall just torched the Broncos for a career-high 177 rushing yards.

This is already an ideal matchup for Pacheco, and with the forecast calling for severe weather conditions, I like it even more.

A Same Game Parlay with Pacheco to record 70-plus rushing yards and the Chiefs to win could be found at -130 odds this morning.

I’ll lock in an SGP with Pacheco 70-plus rushing yards and Kansas City to win as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.