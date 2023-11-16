Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

The AFC North is the only division in football that features four teams with five or more wins.

Tonight, two of them go head-to-head in a marquee prime-time showdown that has significant implications.

The Baltimore Ravens are currently -3.5 at FanDuel for tonight’s clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lamar Jackson is 7-1 straight up all-time against the Bengals – the sixth-best win percentage all-time versus Cincinnati.

That’s one reason why the spread at FanDuel has ticked up from Ravens -2.5 to -3.5.

Meanwhile, the lack of scoring in NFL prime-time games has been one of the biggest stories so far this season.

The under is 9-0 in NFL prime-time games over the past three weeks and has hit at a 78 per cent rate this season.

Despite that overwhelming trend, the total for tonight’s game has climbed from 43.5 to 46 at FanDuel.

The under is 25-7 in prime-time games this season.

That hasn’t stopped bettors at FanDuel from jumping on the opportunity to bet the over in a game featuring two of the top five choices to win NFL regular-season MVP in Jackson and Joe Burrow.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

The Bengals and Ravens are both looking to bounce back from fourth-quarter collapses in Week 10.

Only one of them can secure a win on Thursday Night Football.

Big names. Big stakes. An AFC North matchup you don’t want to miss.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/jSMdCKh1G9 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 15, 2023

A week ago, all four AFC North teams were in a playoff position.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Ravens, the Houston Texans beat the Bengals, and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Green Bay Packers.

Entering Week 11, Baltimore is in first place in the AFC North.

The Browns and Steelers both sit in wild-card spots – one game behind the Ravens at the top of the division.

Cincinnati is two games back of Baltimore for top spot in the AFC North and tied with Houston for the final AFC wild-card spot.

All four AFC North teams are currently considered more likely to make than miss the playoffs at FanDuel this morning.

With the news that the Browns will be without their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, the Bengals are now -144 to make the playoffs despite being on the outside looking in on a wild-card spot.

With Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Browns now will have to rely even more on their dominant defense, which ranks:

🏈First in yards allowed (242.7)

🏈First in passing yards allowed (151.1)

🏈Fourth in points allowed (16.9)

🏈Tied for fourth in sacks (30) and tied for… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2023

As for tonight’s contest, the Ravens opened -2.5, but that number has since moved to -3.5.

Jackson is 7-1 all-time against Cincinnati, with a 12-4 TD-INT ratio. He’s also averaged 79.5 rushing yards per game against them – the most by any starting QB against a single opponent since at least 1950.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have struggled in similar spots in recent years.

Cincinnati has lost 13 straight road prime-time games dating back to the 2013 season. That’s the longest road prime-time losing streak by any team since the 1970 merger.

.@EdWerder_ESPN on the Bengals and their subpar record in prime time games, Deshaun Watson being done for the season & Gronk saying Mac Jones has lost the Patriots locker roomhttps://t.co/Nzgdqn8Xmf — First Up (@FirstUp1050) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the under has hit at a 100 per cent rate in NFL prime-time games over the past three weeks.

But both of these offences are clicking right now, which led to bettors jumping on the over for tonight’s game at what they felt was a decent price.

That resulted in the total for Thursday Night Football climbing all the way from 43.5 to 46 at FanDuel.

Update: the under is 9-0 in #NFL prime-time games over the past three weeks and is hitting at a 78% rate overall this season. The under is 11-1 in Monday Night Football games. #GamblingX #NFLBets https://t.co/gSPM2Uhb5b — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) November 15, 2023

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I’m going to lock in another Same Game Parlay builder that I feel confident has a good chance to hit.

With Tee Higgins out and Ja’Marr Chase playing through a back injury last week, Tyler Boyd exploded for a season-high 117 yards on eight catches against the Texans.

As long as he isn’t limited by the injury, Chase should be in for a heavy workload again tonight in Baltimore.

The Bengals have struggled to run the football and they can’t rely on Chase alone in the passing game, so Boyd should be in line for another decent target share again tonight.

On the other side of the football, the Cincinnati defence could struggle to contain Jackson and the Ravens offence.

Jackson has averaged 79.5 rushing yards per game against the Bengals in his career, which includes 54 rushing yards against them when they met earlier this season in Week 2.

The Bengals have allowed 136.2 rushing yards and 384.0 total yards per game this season – tied for 30th in the NFL in both categories.

This will be the first prime-time matchup that features the No. 1 rushing offence versus a bottom-three rushing defence since Week 16 of the 2013 season, when the Philadelphia Eagles ran for 289 yards and four touchdowns against the Chicago Bears in a 54-11 win.

Jackson has averaged 103.8 rushing yards in six games in his career at home versus opponents that rank in the bottom-five in total defence.

Meanwhile, Gus Edwards ran for 62 yards on 10 carries in that Week 2 win over Cincinnati.

Edwards has rushed for 24 or more yards in all 10 games this season. He narrowly missed the 25-yard mark on 11 carries in last week’s loss to the Browns but should be able to get there against a suspect Bengals defence tonight.

A Same Game Parlay with Jackson 25+ rushing yards, Edwards 25+ rushing yards and Boyd 25+ receiving yards could be found on the FanDuel app at +110 odds.

I’ll lock in that SGP as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.