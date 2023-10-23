Morning Coffee: Are the Bills a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

The Buffalo Bills could win the Super Bowl this season and absolutely nobody would be surprised.

At the same time, I can’t be the only observer who considers it just a little less likely that Buffalo wins it all right now than I did at the start of the season.

The Bills have already lost Tre’Davious White, Matt Milano and Damien Harris for the remainder of the year due to injuries.

Buffalo remains a top-six choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel this morning.

However, the Bills are the only team from that group of contenders that has yet to record five or more wins.

Buffalo was in excellent shape entering Week 5.

The Bills were coming off an impressive victory over the division rival Miami Dolphins in which they scored a season-high 48 points and won by 28 to move into a tie for first place in the AFC East standings at 3-1.

Since then, Buffalo has dropped two of its past three, failing to cover the spread in each of those contests.

Sunday’s loss to the 1-5 New England Patriots as a 7.5-point favourite marked a low point in the team’s season.

The good news is that Josh Allen and company won’t have to wait long for an opportunity at redemption with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to visit on Thursday Night Football this week.

The bad news is that the Bills just split back-to-back one-score games against a pair of one-win teams in the Patriots and New York Giants, and their schedule is about to get a lot tougher beginning in Week 9.

Is it still too early for Bills Mafia to hit the panic button?

Maybe it is, but I don’t know how anyone who bet on Buffalo to win the Super Bowl could feel any better about their chances now than they did before the regular season started.

Based on what we’ve seen of late, I believe there is legitimate cause for concern.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday Oct. 23, 2023.

Are the Bills a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

Entering Sunday, the Bills had won each of their previous four head-to-head meetings versus New England by double digits.

At least on paper, extending that win streak didn’t look like it would be that big of a challenge for Buffalo against a Patriots side that was coming off three consecutive losses to fall to 1-5, failing to score more than 20 points in any of their first six games of the season.

The Bills closed as a 7.5-point favourite at FanDuel. New England won the game outright as a +310 underdog.

Mac Jones picked apart the Buffalo defence for 272 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-30 from the pocket.

Meanwhile, a Patriots defence that had allowed 300-plus total yards and an average of 31.0 points per game in losses to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders forced a pair of turnovers and held Buffalo to 25 points.

In fact, the Bills scored just three points in the first half.

Allen was pressured on 37 per cent of his pass attempts. He completed just 6-of-15 attempts under pressure and finished the game with just 17 rushing yards on seven carries.

Von Miller referred to the loss as a “reality check.”

Von Miller says the #Bills got punched in the mouth today.



Here's why he thinks it'll be a good thing and not the start of a snowball in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/C04RtraJRK — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 22, 2023

Some of us thought last week’s narrow 14-9 comeback win over the New York Giants as a 15.5-point favourite would have been a reality check.

Unfortunately for Bills Mafia, this week’s reality check didn’t come in a win.

Next up, the Bills will host the Buccaneers on Thursday night, before travelling to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.

After a return home to face the Denver Broncos in Week 10, Buffalo will host the New York Jets, then visit the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.

Von Miller needs time. He’s 34 years old & not even a full year removed from tearing his ACL in the same knee he tore his ACL in back in 2013. He wasn’t supposed to come back & have to be an impact player immediately. The plan was to bring him along slowly. You can’t let the… — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) October 23, 2023

Then they return home to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, before heading back on the road for a cross-country trip to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

The rematch with the same New England team they just lost to on Sunday doesn’t come until Week 17.

Then they wrap up the regular season on the road against the Dolphins in Week 18.

After a 3-1 start, the Bills stumbled to a 4-3 record with losses to the Jaguars and Patriots.

Besides the sack where he dropped his eyes to the rush, thought Mac Jones had one of his best performances of the season under pressure



Didn't put the ball in harm's way, made quick decisions, and delivered in big moments with some great throws pic.twitter.com/266iuvPmBv — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 23, 2023

Nobody is questioning this team’s potential. It’s just that they have disappointed three weeks in a row and their remaining schedule is extremely difficult.

Is Buffalo a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

Yes, they are among the top six choices to win it all at FanDuel and if their best players can stay healthy then this team should be in the mix for a playoff spot once again.

At the same time, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will live up to the hype as the favourite to win the AFC East with an over/under of 10.5 wins at FanDuel.

Sean McDermott: I wish I could tell you why offense is starting slowly each week. https://t.co/vwxTEXF9Yp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 23, 2023

I certainly believe we can all agree there have been some major red flags.

Then again, would we really be surprised if the Bills responded with a statement win over Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football?

Guess what the spread for that game is at FanDuel. It’s Bills -7.5.

All of a sudden, that prime-time showdown between Buffalo and Tampa Bay seems like must-watch television.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off the first loss of the Brock Purdy era.

They are a missed 41-yard field goal away from still being perfect with Purdy at quarterback.

THE BROWNS WIN ON THE 49ERS MISSED FIELD GOAL. #SFvsCLE pic.twitter.com/QbSddKlcTX — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

Now, they get an opportunity to bounce back against an opponent that has secured a couple of close wins over bad teams just to get to 2-4 this season in the Minnesota Vikings.

Deebo Samuel is out with a shoulder injury. Christian McCaffrey could also be out or limited on Monday night due to an oblique injury.

Regardless of the injuries, this is the perfect situation for Brandon Aiyuk to thrive in.

Aiyuk caught four of 10 targets for 76 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Aiyuk has gone for 58 or more receiving yards in three straight and four of five games this season.

With a favourable matchup against a suspect Vikings secondary, and the expectation that he will see a heavy number of targets, I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay with Aiyuk 50 or more receiving yards and the 49ers to win at -127 odds.

A Same Game Parlay with Aiyuk 50 or more receiving yards and the 49ers to win is my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.