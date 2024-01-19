Morning Coffee: Three NFL divisional playoff wagers to consider

The stage is set for an epic NFL divisional playoff round.

All that’s left for me to do is lock in a handful of FanDuel Best Bets in this column.

The Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers remain the favourites to represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens are currently laying 9.5 points for Saturday’s showdown with the Houston Texans.

The 49ers are also laying 9.5 points for their game against the Green Bay Packers.

Will Houston or Green Bay knock off one of the top choices to win it all this weekend?

At the very least, can the Texans and Packers keep their games close enough to cover as big underdogs?

A two-team parlay with Baltimore -2.5 and San Francisco -2.5 on alt spreads will definitely be a popular combination, so it will be interesting to see if both favourites can handle their business at home.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I started the week with a Same Game Parlay + that included Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to rush for 40 or more yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ravens to beat the Texans outright.

This morning, I’m targeting two player props that I have circled on my betting card.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday Jan. 19, 2024.

Three divisional playoff wagers to consider

San Francisco versus Green Bay is the lone matchup on the weekend slate that isn’t a rematch from the regular season.

The Packers played their best football down the stretch, and there’s no doubt that if they perform the way they did in last week’s blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys, they will be in position to cover the +9.5 on the road.

At the same time, Kyle Shanahan’s team was the No. 1 seed in the NFC for good reason.

His team had an extra week to rest, recover and prepare for an opponent that will have to travel for the fourth time in five weeks.

The 49ers averaged a ridiculous 7.3 yards per play on offence when Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Brock Purdy were all on the field together.

If the Packers are going to pull off another upset, I believe it will need to be on the strength of their offence.

For San Francisco, I can’t wait to see what McCaffrey has in store.

During last year’s playoff run, McCaffrey averaged 5.9 yards per carry. This season, he averaged 5.4 yards per carry en route to a league-high 1,459 rushing yards.

McCaffrey finished the regular season with an NFL-best 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns.

His big-play ability was always in the spotlight.

With the 49ers set to begin another playoff run, in perhaps McCaffrey’s best chance to ever win a Super Bowl, I believe the NFL’s rushing yards and scrimmage yards leader will be in for a monster performance.

The Packers had some success against the run late in the year, but they will face a much different style of running back and offence than they faced in previous weeks.

McCaffrey handled 14 or more carries in eight straight games to close out the regular season.

If he gets at least 14 carries on Saturday, he will need to average five yards per carry to get to 70 yards.

That should be a realistic floor for the best running back in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Aiyuk emerged as one of the league’s top young receivers with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Aiyuk registered 25 or more receiving yards in every game this season. He recorded three or more receptions in all but one game.

A Same Game Parlay with McCaffrey 70 or more rushing yards, Aiyuk three or more receptions and Aiyuk 25 or more receiving yards gets me -120 odds at FanDuel.

Regardless of whether the 49ers win and cover, I feel confident that Same Game Parlay will cash, so I’ll lock it in as a FanDuel Best Bet.

While the 49ers have the potential to spread the ball around to an elite cast of playmakers, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a more focused approach on offence.

The Chiefs have relied heavily on veteran tight end Travis Kelce and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice in recent weeks.

In last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins, Rice had eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets.

Rice has five or more catches and 57 or more receiving yards in seven straight games dating back to the regular season.

Meanwhile, Kelce had seven catches for 71 yards against the Dolphins.

He has four or more receptions in seven of his previous eight games.

A Same Game Parlay with Rice 50 or more receiving yards, Kelce four or more receptions, and Dalton Kincaid two or more receptions nets me -130 odds on FanDuel.

I’ll lock that SGP in as another FanDuel Best Bet.

Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a 6.5-point underdog against the Detroit Lions.

In last week’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end Cade Otton led the Buccaneers with eight catches for 89 yards on 11 targets.

He would have put up even better numbers if it wasn’t for a couple of key drops.

After a monster performance last week, Baker Mayfield should feel like he can rely on Otton in a big game on the road in a hostile environment.

A Same Game Parlay with Otton three or more receptions and 25 or more receiving yards is -138 at FanDuel this morning.

I’ll add that Same Game Parlay as another FanDuel Best Bet for the NFL divisional playoff round.