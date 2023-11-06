Offence continues to labour as Bills search for answers after loss to Bengals

Think back for a moment to that beautiful Sunday, the first day of October when the Miami Dolphins came to Orchard Park, New York, fresh off their 70-point output against the Denver Broncos and being heralded from all directions as the NFL’s new unstoppable force.

And then the Buffalo Bills beat them by four touchdowns.

It was Buffalo’s third consecutive win and at that point in time, their opening-game loss to the Jets looked more like a blip or a lesson-learned than any reason to be concerned.

How fast things can change in the National Football League.

Since that game, the Bills have gone 2-3, the latest of those losses a 24-18 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

One it’s own, losing at Cincinnati by one score is hardly reason for a crisis. But it’s the Bills overall performance since the Miami game that causes reasons for concern and it starts with the offence that against the Bengals, yet again, got to the late stages of a game with minimal scoreboard output – 10 points at the midpoint of the fourth quarter.

The problems on offence weren’t hard to spot against the Bengals.

The Bills couldn’t establish the run game and couldn’t throw it deep, with the Bengals limiting Stefon Diggs and completely eliminating No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis with zero catches on two targets, one week after his nine-catch bounce-back game against the Buccaneers.

That put the game on Allen’s arm and necessitated him completing a high percentage of intermediate throws, which he struggled to do as the Bills failed to score on four of their five first-half possessions, their final three all ending on negative pays – an interception, a sack and an intentional grounding call that pushed them out of field goal range before the half.

The second half was better, a field goal, a touchdown and another possession that appeared headed for pay dirt until rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid spoiled his best night as a pro by fumbling deep inside Bengals territory.

Allen supplemented the offence after halftime with his legs but the days of him scampering on 40-yard runs appear to be over. And with the deep ball not their either, the Bills offence is missing the explosive elements for which it was so well known.

The defence rebounded from giving-up three first-half touchdowns by holding the Bengals to just three second-half points. However, depleted on the final drive with corner Christian Benford, linebacker Terrell Bernard and safety Micah Hyde all out of the game, the defence couldn’t get the stop it needed on the Bengals final possession, unable to make a tackle on running back Joe Mixon that would have forced a Cincinnati punt and instead led to victory formation.

The fact that it was Von Miller who was badly outmaneuvered on that final meaningful play was poetic because the defensive end has been a complete non-presence since his return five weeks ago against the Jaguars, notching exactly one tackle over that span and rarely getting near opposing quarterbacks.

When Miller was signed fresh off winning the Super Bowl with the Rams two off-seasons ago, he was seen as the finishing piece to a team with Super Bowl aspirations. But it appears assuming a 34-year-old coming off his second ACL tear would return as an impact player this season may have been wishful thinking.

The Bills have said all they care about is Miller being in form for the end of the season. But they could use him to make a play or two right now as the end of the season may be too late.

Game changing plays have been as absent on defence as they’ve been on offence, with the Bills last interception coming in that win against the Dolphins that feels like years ago right now.

At 5-4, and with Josh Allen well into his prime at age 27, the attention is starting to turn to the coaching staff, both offensive co-ordinator Ken Dorsey (a popular lightning rod in Buffalo since the moment he got the job two off-seasons ago) and now head coach Sean McDermott, who as the defensive play caller this season didn’t appear prepared for a wrinkle the Bengals threw-in Sunday night.

Cincinnati’s receivers are among the very best in the NFL and the run game with Mixon has the potential to gut-out tough yards and make explosive runs as well. The Bills were ready for those elements. What they weren’t prepared for was the trio of Bengal tight ends, among the least used as targets in the NFL, who combined for 10 catches, 101 yards and two touchdowns.

So on several downs when Buffalo defenders were splitting their focus between the Bengals receiving corps and Mixon, who along with carrying the ball 14 times caught five passes out of the backfield, Cincinnati would release a tight end into open space for critical yards and even big gains.

All of which brings us to next Monday night, and a visit by the Denver Broncos, fresh off their shocking win over Kansas City two weeks ago and their bye week.

A loss would put the Bills at 5-5 on the season with their next opponents being the Jets, to whom they’ve already lost, followed by the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers and Patriots before closing against the Dolphins in Miami.

It’s not outrageous to ask whether this is in fact a playoff team, much less a Super Bowl contender?

The only ones who can answer that are the Bills and the time is now.