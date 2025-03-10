Perhaps the biggest prize of the wide receiver free agent market, Chris Godwin is going nowhere.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports the 29-year-old wideout is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year, $66 million deal.

The deal comes with $44 million in guarantees.

A native of Philadelphia, Godwin appeared in only seven games last season. His season ended in Week 7 after incurring an ankle dislocation against the Baltimore Ravens that required surgery. He hauled in 50 passes for 542 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

Originally taken with the 84th overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Godwin has played the entirety of his eight-year career with the Bucs.

In 114 games, Godwin has recorded 579 receptions for 7,266 yards and 39 TDs.

A Pro Bowler in 2019, Godwin was a member of the team's Super Bowl LV-winning squad in 2021.