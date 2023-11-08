Ryan Tannehill admits that he's never been benched before, but promises to do what's best for his team.

The veteran quarterback was named No. 2 on the Tennessee Titans' depth chart on Tuesday behind rookie Will Levis.

Tannehill, 35, missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury and lost his starting job to the 24-year-old Kentucky product, who starred in his stead.

"It is hard," Tannehill told the team's website on Wednesday. "I have never been in this situation before. So, it hits hard and it's never a situation that anyone wants to be in. But it's the situation that I'm in and I have to walk through it. [Levis] has done some good things, obviously. He came in and played well … and I'm going to be here to answer any questions he might have and help him out along the way."

A native of Lubbock, TX, Tannehill is in his 11th season out of Texas A&M and fifth with the Titans. In six games this season, Tannehill threw for 1,128 yards on 98-for-158 passing with two touchdowns to six interceptions.

The Titans visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.