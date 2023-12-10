Houston Texans star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud hit his head hard on the turf late in Sunday's Week 14 clash against the New York Jets and was forced into concussion protocol.

The Texans were losing 27-6 when Stroud left with the injury.

Selected second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 22-year-old Stroud has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season with some considering him a candidate for MVP.

Entering Sunday's game, Stroud has thrown for 3,540 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Texans fell to 7-6 on the season following their blowout loss to the Jets.