The New York Jets are making a change behind centre as Tim Boyle will replace Zach Wilson as the team's starting quarterback for their Week 12 clash against the visiting Miami Dolphins on Friday, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The Jets have lost three games in a row and are now 4-6 on the season after getting hammered 32-6 by the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.

Wilson started the game for the Jets, but was benched for Boyle in the second half after completing just seven passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Boyle was only able to complete seven passes for 33 yards and an interception during his limited time on the field.

The 24-year-old Wilson, who was drafted second overall by the Jets in 2021, has struggled all season since veteran star Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on the opening drive of the season in early September.

Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions alongside a passer rating of 73.8. He's been sacked 38 times.

Boyle, 29, has appeared in 18 games during his NFL career, including time with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Jets.