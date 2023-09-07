The status of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce remains unclear as the NFL's kickoff game draws closer.

Kelce has been labelled a game-time decision for the opener against the Detroit Lions after he hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice, sustaining a bone bruise.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier on Thursday that the Chiefs would put Kelce through a morning workout to test his knee ahead of the game.

Kelce is the league's premier player at the position. Behind him on the Chiefs' depth chart is 2021 fifth-round pick Noah Gray and 32-year-old veteran Blake Bell.

Gray had two catches for 23 yards during the entire 2022 season, while Bell had one catch for four yards.

"The next guy steps in and we roll," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said this when asked how the team's game plan might change without Kelce. "That's what you do if [he doesn't play].

"We're focused on the guys that are here, getting ready to play the Lions, and that's where I'm at. If you're not there, you're not there, that's the name of this game."

The four-time All-Pro had one of the best season of his career last year, catching a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was the seventh consecutive year that Kelce has reached at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Kelce has not missed a game due to injury since his rookie year in 2013.

“I’ve been very fortunate that we have the best training staff in the league, so getting in the training room, doing a lot of rehab, and just making sure the body is tuned up," Kelce said before Monday's practice. "There’s a lot that goes into it. You just have to be a professional, and you just have to be very fortunate.

“Actually,” he said, "there’s lot of fortune that goes into the game and staying healthy and being out there every week.”