Week 10 Survivor Pool Pick to consider

And then there was one.

After eight successful weeks of picking winners, Luke Bellus bit the dust on Sunday, thanks to a heroic effort from Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings.

Fortunately for the sake of this article, we still have one staffer on the team that is alive in his pool.

Evan Render, the seven-year vet of survivor football, is still in the mix and is looking to add his second season-long title to his name after claiming a four-way victory in 2019.

Last week, he skated by with the New Orleans Saints, and now he has his sights set on the second half of the calendar.

At this point in the season, new opportunities present themselves, and one team Render has circled is the New York Giants.

The Giants are freefalling, down to their third-string quarterback and have a gruelling schedule over the next few weeks.

So are the Giants just a must fade survivor team from this point forward?



Upcoming schedule:



@ Dallas

@ Washington

vs New England

vs Green Bay

@ Saints

@ Philadelphia



👌🏼👌🏼 — Evan Render (@evanrender) November 6, 2023

This Sunday, New York will travel to Dallas as nearly a two-touchdown underdog.

Anyone who has Dallas still standing must be licking their chops.

Here are the nine teams Evan has used up to this point

Atlanta/San/Francisco/Kansas City/Jacksonville/Miami/Buffalo/Cleveland/LA Chargers/ New Orleans

Now let’s get to his selection.

-

Evan Render: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

I’m going against one of my top rules this weekend but for good reason. I always recommend not going down with the ship, but this week, there’s no way the Dallas Cowboys’ ship capsizes.

They’re a 16.5 point favourite against Tommy DeVito. The game total is 38.5. It’s a pretty rare sight to see such a large spread combined with a low total, but it makes sense. Oddsmakers are fairly confident the Giants have no path to scoring more than 10 points here, I’m in agreement.

So let’s just advance to Week 11 with a no-sweat pick here, because there’s absolutely no chance the Cowboys lose this game.

Some contestants will probably proclaim it’s a bad idea to burn Dallas now, but is it? This team is quite inconsistent, specifically on the road. If there’s a spot to back them, it’s at home as a double-digit favourite.

Give me the Dallas Cowboys and I’ll see you inWeek 11.