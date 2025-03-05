Just after saying goodbye to Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks could be dealing with another wide receiver's departure.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade from the team.

The team has agreed to attempt to facilitate his wishes. Pelissero notes that Metcalf is likely looking for an extension with any prospective new team.

Metcalf, 27, is heading into the final year of a three-year, $72 million deal.

The Ole Miss product appeared in 15 games last season, recording 66 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

Twice a Pro Bowler, Metcalf has reached the 1,000-yard-plus mark on three occasions.

Originally taken with the 64th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Oxford, MS native has hauled in 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in 97 career games over six seasons.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Seahawks released Lockett after a decade with the team.