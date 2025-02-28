The New York Giants could keep things in the same stadium when it comes to a new quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the team will consider Aaron Rodgers, among other veteran QBs, following the news that Matthew Stafford will remain with the Los Angeles Rams.

The New York Jets announced earlier this month that the 41-year-old Rodgers will not return for a third season with the club.

After missing all but one quarter of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles, Rodgers returned to start all 17 games for the Jets in 2024, but he and the team struggled mightily.

The Chico, CA native threw for 3,897 yards on 368-for-584 passing with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Jets finished the season at 5-12 and missed the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season, falling well short of preseason expectations.

Should Rodgers return in 2025, it would be his 21st NFL season.

The Giants are looking for a new pivot after parting ways with Daniel Jones in November. The sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke, Jones was his sixth season with the team and two years remaining on his four-year, $160 million deal.

The Giants, who hold the second overall selection in April's NFL Draft, finished the season at 3-14. With Jones released, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle saw starts at QB.