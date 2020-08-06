The NFLPA announced on Thursday that 56 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since they've began reporting to training camp last month.

There were 107 positive player tests over the off-season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes the positive test results are approximately 2 per cent of the 2,600 players on active roster and under 1 per cent of the total tests administered.

The NFL has already cancelled the entire 2020 preseason, but Week 1 of the regular season is still scheduled to get underway on Sept. 10 when the Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs.