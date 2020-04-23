The National Hockey League announced a new #HockeyAtHome initiative on Thursday involving all 31 clubs and the NHL Seattle franchise in a new gaming event.

In coordination with ESL Gaming, the league launches the NHL Player Gaming Challenge - beginning Thursday, April 30.

Over four weeks, each NHL team will be represented by one or two current players and featured in one-time matchups against other teams on EA Sports NHL 20.

As part of the initiative, the National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts will donate a combined $100,000 in support of the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Over the past several weeks, the NHL, its Clubs and player community have been very active with gaming initiatives in an effort to connect with fans while social distancing – such as charity tournaments, simulated games and nightly streams,” said Chris Golier, NHL Vice President of Business Development and Innovation in a statement.

“The NHL Player Gaming Challenge presented by Honda will take gaming to another level. We know how competitive our players are, and coupled with the interaction between players, these series of competitions will be extremely fun to watch.”

The player lineup will include Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators taking on his brother Matthew of the Calgary Flames. Also taking part are Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins, Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals, Alex DeBrincat of the Chicago Blackhawks, Tyler Johnson of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers, as well as Zach Hyman of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators.

NHL Seattle, which begins play in 2021-22, will be represented by Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson, who played hockey while growing up in LaSalle, Ont.

The featured games will be broadcast on the league’s national broadcasters and will also be streamed on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Premiere and NHL.com.

#NHL announces details for Player Gaming Challenge. The NHL and @EASPORTSNHL are donating $100,000 toward COVID-19 relief.



Cool: @Seahawks TE Luke Willson 🇨🇦 will represent the @NHLSeattle_ franchise. pic.twitter.com/Wr7CQMnV8j — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 23, 2020

SCHEDULED NHL PLAYER PARTICIPANTS:

Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler

Arizona Coyotes: Conor Garland, Clayton Keller

Boston Bruins: Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy

Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Montour

Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin, Matthew Tkachuk

Carolina Hurricanes: Warren Foegele

Chicago Blackhawks: Drake Caggiula, Alex DeBrincat,

Columbus Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins, Zach Werenski

Colorado Avalanche: J.T. Compher

Dallas Stars: Stephen Johns, Jamie Oleksiak

Detroit Redwings: Madison Bowey, Anthony Mantha

Edmonton Oilers: Caleb Jones, Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau

Los Angeles Kings: Michael Amadio, Blake Lizotte

Minnesota Wild: Devan Dubnyk, Jordan Greenway

Montreal Canadiens: Victor Mete, Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg

New Jersey Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood

New York Islanders: Matt Martin

New York Rangers: Chris Kreider

NHL Seattle: Luke Willson, Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, Chris Tierney

Philadelphia Flyers: James van Riemsdyk

Pittsburgh Penguins: Zach Aston-Reese, Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks: Evander Kane, Marcus Sorensen

St Louis Blues: Colton Parayko, Robert Thomas

Tampa Bay Lightning: Tyler Johnson

Toronto Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman

Vancouver Canucks: Thatcher Demko, Adam Gaudette

Vegas Golden Knights: Ryan Reaves, Alex Tuch

Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov

Winnipeg Jets: Anthony Bitetto, Kyle Connor