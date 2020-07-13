Bettman on NHL's diligent efforts to ensure health and safety before teams enter bubble

The National Hockey League announced on Monday the results from the latest round of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing among players who have reported to team training facilities for voluntary workouts.

In 4,934 tests administered to over 600 players throughout Phase 2, 30 came back positive. This is an increase of seven from the results released last week, when 23 of over 2,900 tests had come back positive.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/lAkEQJ0B8N — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 13, 2020

Additionally, there was another positive test by a player outside of the Phase 2 Protocol, bringing that total to 13.

The league says that all players who tested positive are following all CDC and Health Canada protocols and are in self-isolation.

The NHL says that while it will continue to provide updates on testing, it will not provide information on the individuals whose tests come back positive or the teams for which those individuals play.

Phase 3 of the NHL's Return to Play plan - training camps - began on Monday.