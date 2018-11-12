Rick Westhead TSN Senior Correspondent Follow|Archive

The National Hockey League announced a tentative settlement in the five-year-old brain injury lawsuit on Monday, litigation that began in November 2013 and pit the league against former players who alleged the NHL should have done more to educate them about the dangers of repeated head trauma and taken better care of them after they suffered injuries.

In a brief statement released Monday, the NHL said the settlement was reached, “after months of court-ordered mediation.”

“The NHL does not acknowledge any liability for any of Plaintiffs’ claims in these cases,” the NHL said in a statement. “However, the parties agree that the settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution and that it is in the parties’ respective best interests to receive the benefits of the settlement and to avoid the burden, risk and expense of further litigation.”

The settlement will only be available to the roughly 350 players who have either sued the NHL or who hired a lawyer before Nov. 1 to pursue a lawsuit.

Players who accept the settlement will receive $22,000 (U.S.).

Those players will have three years to be tested at the NHL’s expense for neurocognitive diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease.

For players who have to travel at least 100 miles to see a doctor for the tests, the NHL will pay mileage and the reimburse players for one night in a hotel. For those players who travel less than that, there is no mileage compensation.

