1h ago
NHL COVID Protocol list - Feb. 9
The National Hockey League today released the list of Players who are unavailable to play or practice on Feb. 9, 2021, in accordance with the League’s COVID Protocols.
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux and defenceman Justin Braun joined Travis Sanheim on the NHL COVID Protocol list.
The National Hockey League announced the Flyers' game against the Washington Capitals Tuesday was postponed.
---
Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.
No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.
On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results.
COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 9, 2021:
Anaheim – none
Arizona – none
Boston – none
Buffalo – Dylan Cozens; Rasmus Dahlin; Taylor Hall; Curtis Lazar; Jake McCabe; Casey Mittelstadt; Brandon Montour; Tobias Rieder; Rasmus Ristolainen
Calgary – none
Carolina – none
Chicago – Ryan Carpenter; Lucas Wallmark
Colorado – Samuel Girard; Tyson Jost; Gabriel Landeskog
Columbus – none
Dallas – none
Detroit – none
Edmonton – none
Florida – none
Los Angeles – TBA
Minnesota – Nick Bjugstad; Nick Bonino; Jonas Brodin; Ian Cole; Joel Eriksson Ek; Marcus Foligno; Brad Hunt; Marcus Johansson; Carson Soucy; Jared Spurgeon; Nico Sturm; Cam Talbot
Montreal – none
Nashville – none
New Jersey – Nate Bastian; Jesper Bratt; Connor Carrick; Eric Comrie; Nikita Gusev; Nico Hischier; Jack Hughes; Andreas Johnsson; Dmitry Kulikov; Janne Kuokkanen; Michael McLeod; Kyle Palmieri; Damon Severson; Yegor Sharangovich; Ty Smith; Matt Tennyson; Sami Vatanen; Pavel Zacha; Travis Zajac
NY Islanders – none
NY Rangers – none
Ottawa – none
Philadelphia – Justin Braun; Claude Giroux; Travis Sanheim
Pittsburgh – none
San Jose – none
St. Louis – none
Tampa Bay – none
Toronto – none
Vancouver – none
Vegas – none
Washington – none
Winnipeg – none