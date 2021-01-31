NEW YORK (Jan. 31, 2021) – The National Hockey League today released the list of Players who are unavailable to play or practice on Jan. 31, 2021, in accordance with the League’s COVID Protocols.

Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.

On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results.

COVID Protocol Related Absences – Jan. 31, 2021:

Anaheim – none

Arizona – none

Boston – none

Buffalo – none

Calgary – None

Carolina – Jesper Fast

Chicago – Nicolas Beaudin, Adam Boqvist, Ryan Carpenter, Alex DeBrincat; Lucas Wallmark

Colorado – none

Columbus – Patrick Laine

Dallas – Andrej Sekera

Detroit – Adam Erne; Robby Fabbri; Sam Gagner; Jonathan Merrill; Filip Zadina

Edmonton – none

Florida – none

Los Angeles – TBA

Minnesota – Marcus Foligno

Montreal – none

Nashville – none

New Jersey – Mackenzie Blackwood; Connor Carrick; Aaron Dell; Kyle Palmieri; Sami Vatanen; Travis Zajac

NY Islanders – none

NY Rangers – none

Ottawa – none

Philadelphia – none

Pittsburgh – none

San Jose – none

St. Louis – none

Tampa Bay – none

Toronto – none

Vancouver – none

Vegas – Alex Pietrangelo

Washington – Evgeny Kuznetsov; Ilya Samsonov

Winnipeg – Pierre-Luc Dubois