Day 2 of the NHL Draft has arrived and TSN.ca keeps up you up to date with all the latest from around the league as the selections continue in Nashville.

Round 2 soon to begin

The second round of the 2023 NHL Draft will begin at 11am ET/8am PT.

The Anaheim Ducks are on the clock with the 33rd overall selection, while the first Canadian team to select isn't until No. 48, when the Calgary Flames are on the clock.

The Detroit Red Wings are currently set to have three straight picks at Nos. 41-43 and Nashville Predators have consecutive picks at Nos. 46 and 47.

The Edmonton Oilers are scheduled to make their first pick of the draft at No. 56. Edmonton is then without a pick until the sixth round.

Outside of the Flames and Oilers, none of the other five Canadian teams currently possess a second-round pick.

Hanifin watch continues

Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin remains on the trade block as he eyes a long-term future elsewhere.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins are among the interested parties in the blueliner, who is a year away from unrestricted free agency.

LeBrun notes Anthony Duclair is part of the Panthers' offer, but believes the Flames will need more pieces in addition to the winger to complete a deal.

Button expecting deals

Add TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button to the list of those expecting trades to start pouring in on Thursday.

Wednesday marked the first time there were no trades in first round of the NHL Draft since 2007.

Button believe that was just the quiet before the storm:

DeBrincat Remains in Ottawa

Restricted free agent Alex DeBrincat remained a member of the Ottawa Senators through the first round of the draft Wednesday, with general manager Pierre Dorion appearing to hold steady on his asking price.

“We talked a lot about it (Tuesday)," Dorion said prior to the draft. "He indicated he didn’t want to sign long-term, he never requested a trade, but (he told the Senators) free agency only comes once for him.

“I’m talking to multiple teams. It’s not a big secret, he’s aware of it, and I think we should be up front with it.

"But at the same time we’re not going to trade him for pennies on the dollar. We feel he’s a really good asset.”

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports the Senators are looking for an impact player back for DeBrincat, rather than future assets.

Ottawa has filed for club-elected arbitration with DeBrincat, but would not be able to trade the winger until after Jan. 1 if they follow through the process and receive an arbitrator's ruling later this month.

“If he comes back to us, we know he had 27 goals, but whether he plays for us or plays for another team, we know he’s going to get 40 to 45 goals again,” added Dorion. “There’s not really a crunch time. We have to be ready for every eventuality and we are ready for that.”

The Senators did not have a first-round pick Wednesday and are not scheduled to select again until the fourth round on Thursday.



Deals still to come?

While Day 1 of the draft saw some moves, big players remain available on the trade market including DeBrincat and Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck.

The TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger, Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun joined Ryan Rishaug after the first round to discuss the rumours they heard at the and some big names still in play on the trade market.

Watch their breakdown below:

