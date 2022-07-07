The 2022 NHL Entry Draft gets underway Thursday night and our friends at FanDuel have added a wide variety of betting markets to have you covered all night.

Kingston Frontenacs forward Shane Wright is the favourite to go first overall at -210, while Finland’s Juraj Slafkovsky is listed at +130 to be the first player selected Thursday night.

It appears to be a two-horse race to go first overall as only one other player (Logan Cooley +2600) has odds shorter than 100-1 to be the first pick of the night.

Let’s dive into some props for Thursday night, and look at a few betting markets FanDuel has arranged for the two Ontario teams.

IF YOU AIN’T FIRST….

All signs point to Juraj Slafkovsky being the second player selected Thursday night.

His -142 odds to be taken second overall are already much shorter than Shane Wright, who is +172 to go second overall.

While David Jiricek (+520) and Logan Cooley (+820) are the only other players with odds of 10-1 or shorter to go second.

FINDING THE VALUE

If the oddsmakers have it right, Logan Cooley won’t have to wait long to have his name called on Thursday.

The 18-year-old is -225 to go third overall, while Simon Nemec is the next player on the board at +470.

But with Wright, Slafkovsky and Cooley such heavy favourites to go at their respective spots, bettors might need to shift their focus to a different market to find value.

You can wager on the exact outcome of the first three picks on FanDuel, and to no surprise, the combination of Wright-Slafkovsky-Cooley is the favourite at –150.

If you believe Cooley will go third, but Slafkovsky will go ahead of Wright, you can get that at +240.

The only other combination of players with shorter than 10-1 odds for this prop is the trio of Wright–Jiricek-Slafkovsky (+650) and Wright-Slafkovsky-Simon Nemec at +750.

WHO WILL OTTAWA AND TORONTO SELECT?

FanDuel is offering two specials for their Ontario markets, with both focused on who the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs will select,

Ottawa currently holds on to the seventh pick of the night, and forwards Matthew Savoie and Marco Kasper are the favourites at +325 to be selected by them.

Forward Joakim Kemell isn’t fair behind at +400, while Cutter Gauthier is the only other player listed with odds shorter than 7-1 at +550.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button released his final mock draft earlier this week and had Gauthier going seventh overall to Ottawa, so keep that in mind.

Meanwhile, it’s more of a coin toss trying to handicap who Toronto will select with their first pick in the draft.

With the Leafs holding onto the 25th pick of the night, Jagger Firkus is the favourite to be picked by the Blue and White at +650.

After Firkus, 15 players are listed on this market with odds between +700 and +1000.

CANADIANS TO GO IN THE FIRST ROUND

2021 saw 18 Canadians selected in the first round, but it appears that number could be cut in half this year.

FanDuel has set the total for Canadians selected in the first round at 8.5 with the over juiced to -190.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie has nine Canadians in the top 32 on his Final Draft Rankings.