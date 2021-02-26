'Tough customer' Matthews misses practice, but not ruled out for Saturday

The first few weeks of the 2020-21 NHL season haven’t produced very much drama on the ice.

However, two names have at least given fans something to talk about as we approach the midway mark: Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

The two young superstars have become appointment television.

McDavid leads the NHL with 40 points in 22 games.

Matthews leads the NHL with 18 goals in 20 games.

As long as Matthews isn’t forced to miss any time due to injury, those two should be back on the ice together when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

This three-game North Division series represents a potential crossroads.

The Maple Leafs opened the season as the betting favourite to win the North at +120 odds.

Toronto is currently -250 to win the division.

The Maple Leafs are currently four points up on Edmonton in the standings with a game in hand.

If Toronto wins at least two of three against the Oilers, much less sweeps them, then they will emerge from this series six to eight points clear of Edmonton with a game in hand.

On the flip side, this is the perfect opportunity for the Oilers to close the gap on Toronto.

Edmonton opened the season as the second choice to win the division at +450.

Those odds lengthened significantly to +1100 after the Oilers opened the season with a 3-6-0 start.

However, Edmonton has won 10 of its last 12 and is now the second choice to win the division once again at +425 odds.

In order to close the gap any further, they will need to capitalize on the opportunity in this series.

Holland: I had some great players in Detroit but no one is like McDavid.



VIDEO: https://t.co/6S0P1xlgd8 pic.twitter.com/f3ww8hl4QE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 27, 2021

On opening night of the 2020-21 NHL season, McDavid was +550 to win the Hart Trophy.

Six weeks later, McDavid is currently even money to win that MVP award.

At this rate, that price might not be available for much longer.

McDavid leads the NHL with 40 points in 22 games – six points clear of teammate Leon Draisaitl and nine points clear of Toronto’s Matthews.

While McDavid is the EVEN money favourite to win the Hart right now, Matthews is the second choice at +225 odds.

Draisaitl is currently listed at +1600 odds.

Matthews’ teammate Mitch Marner, who ranks fifth in NHL scoring with 30 points in 21 games, is currently +2800 to win the Hart.

For a 2nd consecutive year, Connor McDavid has reached the 40 point mark in just the 22nd game of the @EdmontonOilers season. As this list shows, going back over a quarter century of NHL campaigns, only 4 times (courtesy of 3 different players) has the feat been done faster pic.twitter.com/QIwgoFSKah — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 26, 2021

Right now, the Hart Trophy appears to be McDavid’s to lose.

McDavid is on pace for 102 points in 56 games.

Draisaitl is on pace for 87 in 56.

Matthews is on pace for 84 in 54.

While McDavid would be a lock to win the Hart if he can even come close to maintaining his current pace, the Rocket Richard conversation is a little more interesting heading into the second half of the season.

Matthews currently leads the NHL with 18 goals in 20 games.

McDavid is second with 14 goals in 22 games.

So while everybody was talking about whether Matthews could contend with McDavid for the Hart last week, by the time next week rolls around everybody could be talking about whether Matthews could keep up with McDavid for the Rocket.

We’re about to find out a lot about the North Division over these next three games.